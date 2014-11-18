VA to host town hall meeting Wednesday

The Salisbury VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held in the social room located in building 6. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m.

“We received great feedback during the last town hall, both negative and positive,” said Kaye Green, Director of Salisbury VA Medical Center. “In keeping with VA Secretary McDonald's vision, we will be holding town halls on a quarterly basis to continue to seek your feedback so Salisbury VA can provide the best possible service to the Veterans of North Carolina.”

Veterans, family members and other beneficiaries are invited to attend. Congressional stakeholders, Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), non-governmental organizations and other community partners are welcome.

The town hall meeting will be open to the media. To protect individual privacy and confidentiality, specific individual issues should be addressed before or after the meeting, not during the public forum.

The executive leadership team of the Salisbury VAMC and other key staff will be present to provide updates on the facility's progress related to access, scheduling, and other relevant issues. The leadership team is looking forward to hearing from Veterans and gaining valuable feedback in continuing to improve the health care system.



For more information about Salisbury VAMC, including directions and a map of the facility campus, please visit www.salisbury.va.gov.

