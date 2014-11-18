Salisbury woman fights off kidnap attempt

A Salisbury woman was able to fight off a man who was trying to drag her into his car.

“I was terrified, I was very shaken up when the officer got here, very shaken up," the young single mother told WBTV.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 2:00 pm. According to the police report, the woman was walking on the sidewalk in the area of S. Main, Mooresville Road, and Heilig Avenue, when she noticed a man in a car "heckling" her, yelling at her, and telling her to get into his car.



“I had a guy trying to get me to come over to his car. I shook my head and told him no and kept walking," the young woman told WBTV. “He pulled out of the parking lot where he was and followed me. When I turned onto my street he turned around, stopped his car…”



At this point the man grabbed the woman by the shoulders, and tried to put her in his car.

“He got out, he then proceeded to grab me and was trying to pull me into his car. I did start screaming, I kicked him, I hit him several times, I scratched him in the face," she added. “He was yelling at me and hollering…”

She was able to break free and run inside her home. She told WBTV that the man stayed outside the house for a few minutes, then drove away.

The man is described as a middle aged Hispanic man of medium build with a round face. The woman said he was driving an older model dark green Honda Accord.

The young woman credited her ROTC training and a natural instinct to fight back with her ability to get away from her attacker.

“Do what you have to do…have faith and just hope that someone is watching over you and protecting you," she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.



