Kids put the hottest toys of the season to the test

Things you need to know before you hit the mall (or computer) to shop for the holidays this year.

Retailers are beginning to release their sale ads. We are compiling the local ads into one place for your convenience.

Kids don't miss a trick when it comes to toys. They always know what's new and they want it.

The question is, do you want to spend your money? Especially if it is something they'll get bored with in no time.

Toys R Us sent us nearly a dozen of the toys expected to be hot this holiday season. We packed them up and brought them to the Johnston YMCA on North Davidson Street in Charlotte's NoDa district. That's where we found a willing group of toy testers who spent some quality time with the offerings.

Each toy got at least a little attention. They included:

Doh Vinci Anywhere Art Studio

TMNT Stretch and Shout Leonardo

Kinetic Sand

Skylanders Trap Team

Barbie Endless Curls

Lego Fusion Town Master

Disney Frozen Snow Glow Elsa Doll

Little Live Pets "My Love Birds"

While none of the toys was a total bust, the Lego set and the Kinetic sand both kept the toy testers busiest for the longest amount of time. The boys really liked the TMNT Stretch and Shout Leonardo, and so did a couple of the girls, but at least one of the girls said the sounds it made hurt her ears. The Doh Vinci Anywhere Art Studio also got a little extra attention.

Watch the video on this page to see how the kids reacted to all of the toys they tested. You may recall we asked a different group of kids to test holiday toys a few years back and the Lego set came out on top that year, too.

