Sign-up deadline today for Rowan Co 'Power In Partnership' breakfast

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership breakfast will feature a “Salute to Manufacturing” on Thursday, November 20 at 7:30 a.m.





The event will take place at Trinity Oaks at 728 Klumac Road. The Chamber's breakfast series brings top notch speakers to the community and provides high level networking opportunities.



Gene Beneduce, NC State University's industrial extension project manager, will be the keynote speaker for November. Beneduce serves the southern Piedmont region that includes Alexander, Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Iredell, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly and Union counties. NC State's Industrial Extension Service supports local manufacturers with skills, training and technical support.



Matt Barr, president of Carolina Color Corporation, will provide a perspective on the state of local manufacturing. Craig Lamb, vice president of Corporate and Continuing Education at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will share information on the college's commitment to training a workforce that will meet the needs of existing and emerging manufacturers in the region.



“Made in Rowan” displays from local manufacturers that showcase state of the art technology and robotics jobs of the future will be featured. Area workforce development resources will be available with key information on training, apprenticeship, and certification programs.



Each month, the 2014-15 Leadership Rowan Class starts their day at the breakfast and then they venture out for a full day's session, focused on a different aspect of the community.



Please join other Chamber members and community leaders for this upcoming breakfast. The remaining dates for the 2014-15 Power in Partnership breakfasts are: November 20, December 18, January 15, February 19, March 19, April 16, and May 21.



The Power Card is the Rowan County Chamber's frequent attender program. Participants receive a discounted price for the series and have an automatic reservation for the monthly breakfasts. If you are not a power card holder, individual reservations are welcome. However, the reservation deadline is Tuesday, November 18 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. To sign up for a power card or to register for the November breakfast, contact the Chamber at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.





