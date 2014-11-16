South Rowan "housebuilders" take sweet prizes in Asheville

South Rowan put together a strong team to try and capture the title this year. It's not football or basketball, but something much sweeter, and it paid off on Monday.

Three entries in the National Gingerbread House Contest at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville ended up in the top 10 of the teen division.

It is familiar tasty territory for South Rowan and Corriher Lipe. The schools have taken part in the competition for the past eight years, and for all seven prior competitions the teams have come back with top 10 ribbons, including a first and second place award.

This year the teams have turned out entries that include an "I Spy" Christmas theme, as well as "Monster Truck Madness," and a "Hoot" of an owl.

The teams have been working after school for almost two months to put the creations together.

After the competition is over the entries will remain on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn. The display will be set up throughout the hotel and will be open for viewing from November 19th through January 1st, 2015.

