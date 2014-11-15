Parking lot encounter frightens two sisters

It started with a parking lot "ding," then escalated to a frightening encounter for two women in Salisbury in the Walmart parking lot.

According to a Salisbury Police report, a woman, 66, and her sister pulled into a handicapped marked parking space at Walmart, 323 S. Arlington Street, on Tuesday morning at 8:20.

The driver told police that when she opened her door, the door "touched" the side of a "big burgundy van" that was parked in the next space.

The van driver got out of the van and said something to the ladies as they walked towards the door of the store. The man, described by the women as "older," then walked over to the car and kicked it several times, creating a large dent in the door. The man then got back in the van and left.

The women called police but were unable to provide a license tag number or any other identifying characteristics.