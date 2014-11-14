Popular "Just The Thing" store closing

A popular store that has been in business in downtown Salisbury for the last eight years is permanently closing its doors.Glenda Dyson, owner of Just The Thing, made the announcement through a Facebook post on Thursday.

"It's with a sad heart I have to announce that Just The Thing is permanently closed," Dyson wrote. "I have loved the past eight years of being a part of downtown Salisbury and getting to know so many wonderful people."

The store was originally opened in the 100 block of N. Main St., and moved in last year with The Literary Bookpost in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

Dyson is planning a going out of business sale soon. The sale is planned for November 28-30 at the Heritage Room, 118 E. Council Street.