Sheriff taking to social media to find alleged "deadbeat dads," and moms

The latest tool at the Rowan County Sheriff's Office is a new Facebook page. But instead of selfies and status updates, it features pictures of parents accused of running out on their child support obligations.Deputy J.A. Lombard created the page. It features small versions of wanted posters with the pictures and personal information about people wanted for non payment of child support.Lombard told WBTV on Thursday that the page already has nearly 900 "likes," and it's only been up since Monday.

“We've already had a couple of tips this morning," Lombard said. "It's more awareness and hopefully getting these people taken care of, that way the children will be taken care of.”



The idea came from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. They told other sheriffs recently that the page had been helpful in tracking down those who aren't paying child support.



Lombard says in some cases the parent may owe a few hundred dollars, but that it can also be in the thousands.

Sheriff Auten also pointed out that before anyone appears on the Facebook page, they have to be at the point in the process where they have not only fallen behind on child support, but ignored a judge's order to appear in court.



“They will fall behind and the clerk issues what we call a show cause order and it basically tells the person you have a court date in front of a judge, here's how much you are behind, you need to come to court and be prepared to explain to the judge what's going on, why you are behind, and what is your plan to catch up," Sheriff Auten told WBTV. “We don't go out there and lock somebody up for being $40 behind, that's not the case, I want the public to understand that, that it's truly a process and those folks that ignored that process.”



The idea is that if someone on the page is spotted, informants can give that information to deputies in order for the warrants to be served.To see the page, click this link:



https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rowan-County-Sheriffs-Office-Child-Support-Enforcement/747616785315545









