Two charged after brutal beating in jail holding cell

Phillip Ray Grant, II, said he did not talk to, or make eye contact with, two men who were brought into the Rowan County Detention Center holding cell on Saturday, but they still ended up attacking him, leaving him in the hospital with a broken jaw.

Grant was in the holding cell after being arrested on probation violation and drug charges. He told deputies that when they brought in Malik Dwight, 18, and Benjamin McCallum, 18, on breaking and entering charges from Spencer, he did not look at the two or try to have any conversation.

Grant says he got up to use the phone and that when he hung up and turned around, he was blindsided by a punch that broke his jaw. Grant fell to the ground and was continually beaten by Dwight and McCallum, according to the report.

After a few minutes the two attackers returned to seats in the cell just as deputies arrived.

Grant ended up going to the hospital and had to have surgery to repair his broken jaw.

Dwight and McCallum were both charged with assault inflicting serious injury, along with the original charges from Spencer. Dwight is being held under $8500 bond, McCallum's bond is $12,500.

Deputies say there is no known relationship between the two alleged attackers and the victim.