Fire at Standish Street home was set

Police and fire investigators say a fire that heavily damaged a house on Standish Street was not an accident.

A Salisbury police officer saw smoke coming from the home 1336 Standish Street on Wednesday night just after 10. When firefighters arrived they found fire conditions inside the house.

A 64 year old man who rents the home was not present at the time and there were not injuries.

On Thursday morning Salisbury Police Captain Sheila Lingle told WBTV that the fire is being investigated as an arson.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.