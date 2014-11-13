Salisbury woman charged with drug trafficking in home with infant child

Salisbury Police say a woman living on Old Plank Road was trafficking drugs from her home, even with her infant nephew in the house.

On Wednesday a search warrant was served at 1227 Old Plank Road, just behind Livingstone College. Officers found homeowner Dominique Franchesca Stafford, 28, home with her nephew, listed as less than six months old.

Police also found 240 grams of marijuana, 23 yellow hydrocodone pills, 2 codeine pills, plastic bags and digital scales, and $112 in cash.

Stafford was charged with simple possession of drugs, trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver, maintaining a dwelling for the drug trade, possession of drug paraphernalia, and selling drugs within 300 feet of school property.

Bond was set at $250.000.

Police say they searched the home after receiving numerous complaints about drug activity at the location.