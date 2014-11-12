Speedway getting very busy and very bright for Holidays; check out the numbers

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Next week, Speedway Christmas returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway bigger and brighter in its fifth year, with a completely redesigned route of 3.1 miles, more than 3 million high-efficiency LED lights in 800 displays and a drive-the-track experience that always delights visitors.
The speedway will host holiday revelers of all ages for the Eggnog Jog 5K and opening night of Speedway Christmas, a spectacular wonderland featuring a drive-through holiday light park, Christmas Village and so much more, all at the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway.
Visitors can get a sneak peek of the lights during the Eggnog Jog 5K fun run on Friday, Nov. 21. Open nightly from Nov. 22 through Dec. 30, excluding Christmas Day, the Speedway Christmas drive-through light show will also feature a life size Bethlehem-themed village, photos with Santa, marshmallow roasting pits and so much more. Speedway Christmas will also screen holiday classics like “A Christmas Story,” “Elf” and “The Polar Express” every Friday and Saturday night beginning Nov. 22.
Here are some essential facts that make Speedway Christmas a can't-miss attraction this year:3 million:
More than 3 million LED lights will be a part of Speedway Christmas. The highly efficient LED lights use nearly 90 percent less energy and produce a brighter light than incandescent bulbs. During the 39-night schedule, Speedway Christmas displays will use less energy than 37 typical North Carolina households in a given month.40:
An illuminated elf, which stands 40 feet tall, will serve as the centerpiece of this year's hugely popular animated lights-to-music display in the grandstands along the frontstretch.200,000:
In addition to the elf, the speedway's frontstretch grandstands display will feature 200,000 linear feet of lights, all synchronized to music.800:
In total, more than 800 light displays will line the Speedway Christmas route, including displays depicting a NASCAR Christmas, a Penguin Winterfest and the fan-favorite Patriotic Alley.200:
Of the displays, 200 will be new for 2014, ensuring visitors will have something new and different to see around every turn.15:
Each Friday and Saturday night will be movie nights at Speedway Christmas, featuring holiday classics like “A Christmas Story,” “Polar Express” and “Elf” playing on the world's largest HDTV. In addition, the speedway will screen “Frozen” nightly from Dec. 21-27, expect Christmas Day when the light show is closed. Admission to the movie night is included in the price of the light show ticket.39:
Speedway Christmas (including the Eggnog Jog 5K) will be open to the public for a total of 39 nights, from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30, excluding Christmas Day.2,000:
Photos with Santa is always a popular attraction for those looking to get a memorable keepsake from the Speedway Christmas visit. Officials expect to take more than 2,000 photos with Santa in the Christmas Village. In addition, kids young and old can have their picture made with an ice princess during the week of Christmas.23:
Crews got an early start on setup for this year's show, with lights being hung in late October. Crews are working 12-hour days, around current track activities, for 23 days to complete the setup in time for the Nov. 21 Eggnog Jog 5K.675:
Volunteers are an essential part of bringing Speedway Christmas to life. In total, 675 volunteers will be on hand to help with all aspects of Speedway Christmas, from parking and greeting visitors to working as actors in the Bethlehem village.24:
In 2013, fans from 24 different states and Canada purchased advanced tickets to drive through the lights, an indication of just how wide an audience the show has reached in its first four years.3.1 miles:
This year's newly designed Speedway Christmas light show course measures 3.1 miles in length, winding through the infield of the legendary superspeedway. Speedway Christmas goers will have the unique opportunity to drive their vehicle around the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for nearly one mile after entering the infield at Gate 26. For the first time, the drive-through show will also include a section under the frontstretch grandstands.
Fans can get a sneak peek of the light show and enjoy a concert by Charlotte, N.C.-based Charity Case during the Eggnog Jog 5K on Friday, Nov. 21. The fun run is a unique way for fans to see the lights and kick off the Christmas season. Participants are encouraged to dress in their most festive attire and bring friends. For registration details and more information, visit www.eggnogjog5K.com
.
Speedway Christmas will be open 6 to 10 p.m., Nov. 22 through Dec. 30, excluding Christmas Day. Tickets are available online or at the gate. Admission is just $15 per car on nights the Christmas Village is closed and $20 per car on nights the village is open. Group rates are available.
Need details? Call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com
. For updates, connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CLTMotorSpdwy
or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/charlottemotorspeedway
.