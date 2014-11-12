Home Depot hiring military

The Home Depot in Charlotte is looking to hire those with a military background.





The company is working with RecruitMilitary and other employers to provide job opportunities at a free career fair EXPO. The Home Depot has an online tool that interested applicants can use to translate job matches with the applicant's military skills: The Military Skills Translator Tool.





Positions are open locally and around the country in various fields including customer service, IT, sales, logistics, merchandising, and other in-store positions.





The employers will be at Center Stage in Noda, at 2315 N. Davidson St. on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.





The Home Depot currently employs more than 35,000 veterans.





