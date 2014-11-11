Veteran's Day remembered in ways from celebratory to somber

The parade making its way along the grounds of the VA Medical Center in Salisbury

At 1 one o'clock on Tuesday afternoon the chimes played God Bless America, and the Veterans Day parade began on the grounds of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salisbury.

Many patients at the VA can't make it downtown to watch the parade, so the parade comes to them. Veterans and their families line the streets.

William Glenn served four years in the Marines in the early 1960's.

“Just to celebrate and thank all my brothers that has gone before me and did so much for this United States and I'm just proud to be a part of them," Glenn told WBTV. “I'm just going to thank God for letting me wake up this morning and be a part of this place and thank Him for all He does for me.”

Local high school bands played in full uniform, and students with Carson High School's marching band took notes of thanks, handwritten by students, and put them in the hands of veterans all along the parade route.



And while a colorful parade in front of a lot of folks may seem like the most typical way to observe the special day, there were some other observances that really struck quite a different note.



In Davidson County you'll find the North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It's just off Interstate 85 at Exit 100 near Thomasville.

Dedicated in 1991, the memorial honors the 216,000 North Carolinian's who served, and the 1600 who died in Vietnam.

You only hear the sound of passing traffic, and the occasional sob as friends and family remember someone who made the ultimate sacrifice.



For others, it's a time and place to teach a new generation.



“We're on the way to Charlotte and thought we'd stop in and show the girls the Vietnam Memorial and talk to them about what it's all about," said Shannon Hall of Charlotte. “The wall with all the names really puts in perspective how many people actually died, it's kind of, makes you step back when you see all the names on the wall.”