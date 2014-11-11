Man passed out in car with gun on lap, charged in drive by shooting at bar

Salisbury Police didn't encounter much resistance when they arrested Jaquan Kamai Morris, 24, on a charge of going armed to the terror of the public, in fact, they had to shake him in order to wake him up.

According to the report, Morris was the passenger in a Nissan Altima that was seen on E. Fisher Street early Saturday morning. A witness who was walking on the sidewalk at the time saw someone firing a gun out of the car window as it passed by Benchwarmers.

No one was hit but several shots were fired, according to police.

A short time later an officer spotted the car and made a traffic stop on the square. The driver was awake, but Morris was passed out in the front passenger seat, and he had a gun in a holster plainly visible on his lap, according to police.

A passenger in the back seat was also passed out and was found to have a small amount of marijuana in a rolled up dollar bill.

Morris, of Geter Road in Woodleaf, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm within the city limits. He was jailed and later released on $1000 bond.