"Randi's Ride" to benefit woman paralyzed in crash

A special motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday to benefit the paralyzed wife of an East Spencer police officer.

Randi Conard was injured in a car crash on August 20. The accident left Conard paralyzed. She is the wife of ESPD officer David Conard, and mother to their son Ethan.

Proceeds from the ride will go towards the cost of building wheelchair ramps, widening doorways, and making other changes to the home.

The ride leaves from Tilley Harley-Davidson, 653 Bendix Drive in Salisbury at 11:00 am, and ends at the East Spencer Police Department.

Drinks and food will be available for sale following the completion of the ride. Registration begins at 10 am and the cost is $20 per bike, $5 for a passenger.