Cheerwine rolling out special "Holiday Punch"

Generations of families have celebrated holiday gatherings and other events with cups filled to the brim with what many call the “official punch” of the South: Cheerwine Punch. For the first time, Cheerwine is offering a pre-mixed blend of its legendary punch in two-liter bottles during the upcoming holiday season, according to a press release from Cheerwine.

Limited supplies of the first-ever Cheerwine Holiday Punch will be available only in North and South Carolina at select retail locations.

Although many southern families take pride in their own variations of the venerable punch, Cheerwine is bottling the classic blend to create the perfect, easy-to-serve drink for the holidays. The punch can be served chilled directly from the bottle or, for a more festive party atmosphere poured into a punchbowl and garnished with fruit or sherbet for serving.



Cheerwine Holiday Punch will be available beginning in early November at select locations of Bi-Lo Winn-Dixie, Circle K, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Walmart and other retail outlets in North and South Carolina only. The company is producing limited quantities of the bottled Cheerwine Holiday Punch only during the holidays and anticipates strong demand throughout the Carolinas. Because of its' limited duration Cheerwine officials said they suggest consumers to stock up on Cheerwine Holiday Punch early in the season. The specially bottled Cheerwine Punch is expected to move off of shelves quickly.



Cheerwine was created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler at a general store in Salisbury, North Carolina and is still owned and operated by the Peeler family in Salisbury. Today, L.D. Peeler's great-grandson, Cliff Ritchie, leads the company and carries on his family's tradition of bottling the legendary Cheerwine soft drink but also keeps Cheerwine innovative and novel with additions such as Cheerwine Holiday Punch.



“We know that many families have been making Cheerwine punch for generations and hope this ready to serve blend makes it easier for the holidays.” Cheerwine president and CEO Cliff Ritchie said. “Like our original Cheerwine, Cheerwine punch is definitely part of our family holiday tradition.”



Cheerwine is offering recipes for special serving variations, such as Cheerwine Holiday Punch with sherbet, on the company's social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest).

