Charlotte Motor Speedway's Christmas Village taking shape

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway and a merry band of hard-working elves are keeping themselves busy bringing the infield Christmas Village to life before officials flip the switch on Speedway Christmas in just two weeks.

In addition to more than 3 million lights in 800 displays covering a 3.1-mile drive-through course, thousands of visitors will be filled with Christmas cheer as they stroll through the redesigned Christmas Village each Thursday through Sunday night.In preparation for opening night on Saturday, Nov. 22, the NASCAR Nationwide Garage is being transformed into Santa's Workshop, complete with games, food vendors, a kid-friendly craft station and, of course, the popular photos with Santa display. Just outside Santa's Workshop, guests will be treated to a petting zoo, bounce houses, marshmallow roasting and train rides.Visitors can also step back in time with a trip through the Bethlehem village. Back by popular demand, the village will feature live actors portraying scenes from the first Christmas.Fans can get a sneak peek of the lights and enjoy a concert by Charlotte-based Charity Case during the Eggnog Jog 5K on Friday, Nov. 21. Now in its second year, the fun run is a unique way for fans to see the lights and kick off the Christmas season. Participants are encouraged to dress in their most festive attire and bring friends. For registration details and more information, visit www.eggnogjog5K.com The drive-through light show will be open nightly Nov. 22-Dec. 30 from 6-10 p.m., and closed Christmas Day. Admission to Speedway Christmas is $15 per car on Monday-Wednesday nights, when the village is closed, and $20 per car on Thursday-Sunday nights, when the village is open. Group rates for tour buses and corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available. Visitors can take $3 off their admission when they present any Coca-Cola product at the time of purchase.For more information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). For daily updates on Speedway Christmas or any speedway activity, connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CLTMotorSpdwy or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/charlottemotorspeedway