Health conditions, outdoor exposure likely cause of death for Salisbury mother and son

Detectives say an elderly woman and her son who were found dead in their yard, died from health problems and no foul play is suspected.

Mary Louise Bradley, 95, and her 73-year-old son, David Manuel Bradley, were found Friday afternoon behind their Salisbury home.

A door-to-door meat salesman working made the tragic discovery while working on St. Paul's Church Road.

He found the body of a woman, later identified as Mary Bradley, in the back of her home. He called police who found the the son, later identified as David Bradley, just feet away under a utility trailer.

Investigators believe the two went outside, became incapacitated or weak, and were unable to get back inside the home.

Those close to the mother and son have been waiting to learn what led to their sudden death. Detectives say there was no evidence of assault, attack or stolen property.

Investigators found damage to the home but say it was old and the home was in a state of "disrepair."

Combined health problems and exposure to being outside is the likely cause of death for the mother and son, according to detectives. Officials say both were in declining health and suffered from diminished mental capabilities, sometimes severe.

The bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh and the complete autopsy results are still pending.

