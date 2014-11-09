Robert "Ernie" Adler, Smokemaster at Ernie's Smokehouse, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share a Thanksgiving Recipe.

Apple brined smoked turkey

Brine

o 2 qts. Apple juice or cider

o 1 pound brown sugar

o 1 cup Kosher salt

o 3 qts. Water

o 3 oranges quartered

o 4 ounces ginger sliced

o 15 whole cloves

o 6 bay leaves

o 6 garlic cloves crushed

Combine juice, brown sugar salt, heat to dissolve, then cool

Defrost 10-14 pound turkey

In food safe container (hardware stores sell food grade paint buckets and lids or use a cooler) pour mixture over turkey and let marinate for 24 hours

After 24 hours drain liquid and let turkey sit in refrigerator for >5 hours uncovered. This will crisp up the skin.

Cooking

Cook the turkey just as you would in the oven. Place the turkey on a roasting rack in a roasting pan and pour chicken broth in the bottom. Consider adding some chardonnay or favorite white wine to the broth.

Use apple wood chunks or chips if cooking in gas grill (use a smoker box or foil pouch for the chips)

Stuff the turkey with carrots, onion, celery, bay leaves, and 2 quartered oranges.

Cook on 325 until the turkey breast registers 165 degrees. Baste with pan drippings every hour.

When breast registers 165 degrees take out, tent with foil, let cool to warm, then slice and eat a great bird.

Save the pan drippings for gravy.

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

2 tablespoons margarine

1 onion, chopped

3 cups chopped butternut squash

2 large apples, chopped

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups apple juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Method 1

In a large stock pot, melt the margarine over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft but not browned – about 10 minutes. Add the squash, apples and broth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover simmer for about 20 minutes. In the meantime, in a small saucepan, bring the apple juice to a boil; continue boiling until reduced down to about ½ cup. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, purée the squash mixture until smooth. Stir in the juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, pepper and cloves. Reheat over low flame.

Method 2

Instead of cooking the squash, apples, and onion in the pot put on the grill in a basket first tossing with some olive oil and melted butter until soft and thoroughly cooked. Bring the apple juice to a boil; continue boiling until reduced down to about ½ cup. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, purée the squash mixture until smooth. Stir in the juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, pepper and cloves. Reheat over low flame.