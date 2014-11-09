Musicians sure to wow at 5th Annual Evening of Hope and Inspiration

An annual concert fundraiser will raise money for the Jeanne White Ginder Food Pantry. All proceeds from the “5th Annual Evening of Hope and Inspiration” will stay in the Charlotte community to help those in need.

The Director of Marketing and Development, Troy Shellito, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share this year's line-up and more information about the event.

It takes place on November 15th at the McGlohon Theater in Spirit Square at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit differentroadshome.org