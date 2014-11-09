Charlotte walk to raise money for Melanoma research

Like us on Facebook

Melanoma Survivor and AIM at Melanoma Charlotte Chapter President, Anne Bowman, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share details on an upcoming event to raise money for Melanoma Research.

AIM for the CURE Melanoma Walk takes place Saturday, November 15th in Freedom Park. Charlotte Dermatology will be providing free skin cancer screening from 8am-11am in Carolinas MED-1, a state-of-the-art mobile hospital unit

Registration starts at 8am; Walk begins at 9am.

For more information, visit AimatMelanoma.org