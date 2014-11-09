Charlotte Entrepreneur Launches Playtime Sheets

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

A Charlotte native has come up with a new and innovative way to combine education and bedtime for young children. Kevin Gatlin has come up with Playtime Sheets, a unique bedding solution using cognitive stimulation and creativity.

Gatlin says by incorporating learning and games into bed sheets, Playtime Sheets creates a family-friendly environment in your child's bedroom.

He stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share more information about the newly-launched product.

To order online, visit the website www.Playtimesheets.com