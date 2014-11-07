November Survivor of the Month: Melody Whitaker

42-year-old Melody Whitaker Hall is WBTV's breast cancer Survivor of the Month for November.

This mom and wife lives in Gastonia with her husband Howard and their 5-year-old daughter, Lauren.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. After a mastectomy and several rounds of chemo, Melody beat it.

Beat it…. until three years ago. In November of 2011, Melody's cancer came back. Sadly, it's now Stage IV.

“Every day is a struggle and a fight,” she said. “But my faith in God and the love of my family and friends keep me motivated to stay strong so I can win this battle!”

Spoken like a true warrior.

Melody's friend Erika Clarke nominated her for this monthly honor. Erika is a school counselor at Endhaven Elementary School in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

“She's a true example of a ‘SURVIVOR',” Erika said. “Melody's able to remain strong with the help of a close group of sister friends, her husband, her daughter and various family. It'd be great to see Mel recognized for the beautiful person she is.”

Here you go, Melody. Congratulations and keep on fighting. Your photos are beautiful. Sounds like your support network is deep. Know that you are loved.