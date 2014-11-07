School leaders sign contract for new central office

It may have the most widely debated topic in Rowan County over the course of the last 27 years, but on Thursday night an important step was taken towards actually building a new central office building for the Rowan-Salisbury School System.

By a 5-2 vote, Board of Education members approved signing a contract to build the facility at 500 N. Main Street, at a cost of right around $8 million.

Chairman Richard Miller called it "a gift of closure."

The Rowan County commission has approved $6.5 million, the Robertson Family Foundation is providing $875,000, the City of Salisbury is in for $500,000, and there is another donation of $150,000.

Over the years the debate over the office had to do with its cost, location, size, and whether or not such a facility was even needed. Promising starts by those in favor of the project were often stopped.

The debate nearly always began over what were described as "deplorable" conditions and desperate space needs at the central office location on N. Long Street in East Spencer. Supporters wanted to bring together the various administrative offices into one central location.

Those who opposed the project usually did so over cost concerns and thought the money would be better spent in classrooms.