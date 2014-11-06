Crime Stoppers success stories

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Crime Stoppers is celebrating some success stories.



CMPD's gang unit got a Crime Stoppers tip about drug activity at a home on 14435 Whistling Swan Road in southwest Charlotte.



They set up a nearby traffic stop and arrested Nicholas Todd Gaddy of Union County, charging him with possession with intent to sell three pounds of marijuana valued at $3,000.00.



Because of that arrest, search warrants were obtained and detectives went into the home and seized $10,000.00 of marijuana and nearly $19,000.00 in cash.



But this story isn't over.



Police have issued drug warrants for Huy Anh Tran who is a previously convicted felon. Tran is 5'6" and 190 pounds with a bald head.



Crime Stoppers also got a recent tip about marijuana being sold from a home at 2020 Tyvola Road. Officers arrested Joseph Gibson, seizing three firearms, $1,500 worth of marijuana and $500 dollars worth of cocaine.



Now, Crime Stoppers needs a tip to identify a woman.



Police say she and another man pulled what's known as a "pigeon drop" on an 87-year-old victim. They say she somehow convinced the elderly woman to withdraw $1,522.00 from her checking and savings, promising she would share in greater riches, which never came about.





If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and you could earn some bona fide riches.



