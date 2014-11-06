Salisbury's sister city to hold elaborate "Remembrance Day" events

This story is not about Salisbury, North Carolina, USA, but it is about Salisbury, UK. The two cities have enjoyed a "sister-city," or as the Brits call it, a "twinning" relationship for a number of years now. City Council members and officials from Salisbury have made the trip across the pond, and "Councillors" from Salisbury, UK, have visited here on several occasions.In Salisbury, USA, Veteran's Day is marked with a parade that takes place at the VA Medical Center and then through downtown Salisbury. There are also special ceremonies at the National Cemetery and other locations.In Salisbury, UK, the emphasis to remember those who served is known as "Remembrance Sunday," and is closer in meaning to our Memorial Day. It takes on a special significance with this being the 100th anniversary commemoration of the start of World War One.

To give you an idea of what is planned in Salisbury, England, here is the latest update provided by the Salisbury (UK) City Council:

Remembrance Sunday will be observed in Salisbury Market Place and Guildhall Square on Sunday 9 November 2014.

The ceremony, led by the Salisbury Branch of the Royal British Legion and supported by Salisbury City Council, will commemorate the service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.



The Parade begins as the bells of St. Thomas's Church fall silent just before 11am, shortly after the Two Minute Silence will be observed. Everyone is welcome to join the crowd who will gather around the Guildhall Square to witness the Remembrance ceremony. Following the two minute silence, the Lord-Lieutenant Mrs. Sarah Rose Troughton will lead the laying of wreaths on the City's War Memorial.



Following this, the parade will march along Queen Street and New Canal, where the Lord-Lieutenant, accompanied by the Mayor, Councillor Mrs Jo Broom, will take the salute. The parade will continue to St Thomas's Church where the Service of Remembrance will be held starting at approximately 11.40am. All are welcome to attend this service.



Blue Boar Row will be shut to traffic between 11.30am and 11.45am to ensure crowd safety and traffic diversions will be in place.



Armistice Day is on Tuesday 11 November. An act of Remembrance will be led by the Royal British Legion at 11.00am. All are welcome to gather on the Guildhall Square in front of the War Memorial to pay their respects.



On Sunday 9 November until Saturday 15 November a World War One Exhibition will be on display inside the Guildhall and is free to attend. The Exhibition also features the story, photos and artefacts of Lieutenant Colonel Tom Edwin Adlam VC who was born in Salisbury and educated at Bishop Wordsworth's School and went on to serve as an Officer with the 7th Bedfordshire Regiment. Adlam received the Victoria Cross - the highest military decoration awarded for his most conspicuous bravery and "displaying courage of the highest order" – for his involvement in the capture of a portion of the German controlled village of Thiepval and the Schwaben Redoubt, a key objective of the Battle of the Somme in September 1916. Even while wounded, Adlam continued to throw grenades, clearing German tranches for his men and helping to ensure victory.



Adlam received his Victoria Cross from King George V at Buckingham Palace on the 2 December 1916, and he attended a civic reception at the Guildhall in Salisbury with his family on the 4 December 1916. At this reception he was presented with a gold watch by Mayor James Macklin, on behalf of the proud citizens of Salisbury, which can be seen on display.



In February 1922, Tom unveiled the War Memorial in Salisbury's Guildhall Square.



As part of the exhibition there is a talk organised by the Salisbury Local History Group on Tuesday 11 November in the Guildhall at 7pm. This informative talk by Michael Cornwell, former curator of The Rifles (Berkshire & Wiltshire) Museum,will provide an insight into the Wiltshire Regiment and the Great War. Tickets for the talk are free and are available from Salisbury Information Centre in Fish Row.



There will also be a concert of popular war songs and military marches with the Salisbury City Band of the Royal British Legion at The Guildhall on Thursday 13 November at 7.30pm. Again tickets are free and are available from the Information Centre.