Applications for Christmas Bureau accepted beginning on Friday

The Christmas Bureau will begin accepting applications on Friday in order to make Christmas brighter for those who may be in need.

This is the second year of the revived program. It combines the efforts of Toys For Tots, the Salvation Army, The Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness campaign, Operation Santa, and Project Santa.

Applications will be accepted at the Hurley Family YMCA on Jake Alexander Boulevard beginning on Friday from 8:30 am until 6:00 pm, and Saturday from 8:30 am until 2:00 pm. Applications will also be accepted on Saturday, December 6 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

Applicants will need to bring an ID card or driver's license, a W-7 form for each member of the household, a Medicaid card, birth certificates for children under the age of 12, proof of income and expenses, custody papers if a guardianship is involved, unemployment records, and if the ID or driver's license is expired, a lease and/or utility bill is required.