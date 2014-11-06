Man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. District judge

A man has pleaded guilty to sending a letter threatening to kill a U.S. District judge in Charleston.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that 27-year-old Mario Dominic Brown pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing threatening communications.

Federal prosecutors say Brown was in a state prison in 2010 when he wrote a letter threatening U.S. District Judge David Norton.

Brown initially was charged with two counts of threatening to assault a federal official and two counts of mailing threatening communications.

He accepted an agreement to plead guilty to a single count.

He will be sentenced later. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Brown already is serving a 12-year sentence for armed robbery in a South Carolina prison.

