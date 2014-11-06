Klusman holds seat 3 for now, but that could change

The race for the third spot on the Rowan County Commission is not over, according to local elections officials.

On election night newcomer Judy Klusman ended up with a 76 vote margin over Raymond Coltrain. Both trailed top vote getter Jim Greene and Greg Edds. The fight that third spot changed hands between Klusman and Coltrain a few times before the final precinct seemed to put Klusman in the spot.

Coltrain was actually doing a live interview with Howard Platt on WSTP Radio when the last precinct came in and he saw his name drop from third to fourth.

Elections officials says the final spot won't be decided until Monday, November 10. Absentee and provisional ballots, hundreds of them, still need to be counted before the totals can be verified.\

The margin could also fall within the guidelines for a recount of all votes. In that case, the candidate with fewer votes would have to request that a recount take place.