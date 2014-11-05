Carolina Panthers waiting for NFL to make move on Greg Hardy

The Carolina Panthers got official word on Tuesday of defensive end Greg Hardy's trial being pushed to early 2015, but they still have no word from the NFL on what exactly that means for Hardy.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said what happens next is up to the league, and the Panthers had yet to communicate with the NFL as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hardy was scheduled to face a jury trial on Nov. 17 on misdemeanor charges that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Nicole Holder and threatened to kill her. The district attorney pushed the trial into early 2015 because of a crowded court docket that includes two homicide trials.

Rivera said he didn't know if the team would hear from the league this week because of a similarly crowded docket for the NFL.

“I know that (general manger) Dave (Gettleman) will be in contact with them trying to figure out what the next step is going to be,” Rivera said. “I do know they have a couple of things they're dealing with right now with the Adrian Peterson decision coming down and now the Ray Rice appeals hearing. The league is very tied up right now and we're just going to react to what we're being told and what's happening.”

Peterson is on the commissioner's exempt list as well, and this week reached a plea agreement after being accused of child abuse. Rice is suspended indefinitely after video of him punching his wife in an Atlantic City, N.J., elevator surfaced.

Rivera reiterated Hardy hasn't been around the team facilities since being placed on the commissioner's exempt list in Week 3. The coach indicated Hardy is in shape and wants to play this season.