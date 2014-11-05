Facebook searches for stolen passwords

Facebook is looking out for you, at least when it comes to whether your password has been snatched by the bad guys.

The social media site keeps a close eye on security breaches and actually has a team of people searching the web to see if they can find your password hanging out in the wrong place.

When a major breach happens, Facebook will look online to see if they find user id's/passwords posted by the criminals. They then run those files against the Facebook database. If they get a match, they contact you to reset your password.

If you want to create strong passwords, WBTV Cyber Expert Theresa Payton suggests something called Haystack. She says just adding a letter or a number to a passphrase could mean it takes billions of years to crack your password.

Theresa created a demo for you on the Haystack tool so you can see how easy it is to use.

Want to try out the Haystack tool for strong passwords? Click here.

