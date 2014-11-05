Charlotte voters approve $146 million in city bonds

Voters approved $146 million in city bonds for public improvements, housing and neighborhood improvements in Charlotte on Tuesday.

The city expects the improvements to benefit Charlotte and create jobs.

Charlotte Mayor Dan Clodfelter said, "We are pleased that Charlotte voters approved the city bonds for streets, neighborhood improvements and housing that are vital to sustaining our reputation as a great place to live, work and play. I want to thank all citizens who supported this investment and the impact it will have on the future of Charlotte.”

New police stations, sidewalk and pedestrian safety improvements, and the Cross Charlotte Trail are some of the funded projects. The Northeast Corridor Infrastructure program, Charlotte'sHousingg Diversity program, and the Comprehensive Neighborhood program, are also funded under the improvement bonds.

City Manager Ron Carlee said, "With the passing of the bonds, projects in our Community Investment Plan will be moving forward. These projects benefit the City by creating jobs and growing the tax base, leveraging public and private investment, enhancing public safety, ensuring housing diversity and providing integrated neighborhood improvements. The projects will focus on livability, getting around and job growth which will help make Charlotte a pillar among cities.”

More information on projects funded by the bonds can be found on the city's website.

