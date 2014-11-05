Community plans fund raiser to help two in need

Folks in one western Rowan County community are coming together to help two folks who have been struck with catastrophic health problems.

Friends say Diane Coulter Baty suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage on September 22. The stroke has left her in critical condition at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Diane is paralyzed on one side and has had to undergo several surgeries.

Diane is a Registered Nurse at the Rowan County Health Department and is a single mother of two children.

Richard Barber, well known as the owner of Richard Barber Electric, is described as a "loving father who was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer on March 1."

Since that time, Barber has undergone brain surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Friends say that while he has responded well to some treatments, the cancer continues to progress.

In order to help both families with the expenses they are facing, the Lebanon Lutheran Church in Cleveland is holding a chicken and pork BBQ fund raiser on Friday.

The event will be held from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm at Lebanon Lutheran, 1200 Thompson Road in Cleveland. There will be BBQ chicken halves and chopped pork. Sides include baked beans, slaw, rolls, and a homemade dessert for $8 per plate.

There will also be hotdog plates for $4, BBQ sandwiches are $3.



