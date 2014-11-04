New look for Rowan Commission, Board of Education, other familiar names win

Like us on Facebook

With 41 of 41 precincts in, the top three vote getters in the Rowan County Commission race were Jim Greene, Greg Edds, and newcomer Judy Klusman.

Raymond Coltrain and Klusman swapped the third spot several times through the night with Klusman eventually pulling ahead by 76 votes when the last precinct was tallied.

Final numbers were Greene 19,451 (18.67%), Edds 18,055 (17.33%), Klusman 12,980 (12.46%), Raymond Coltrain 12,904 (12.39%), Gene Miller 11.663 (11.20%), Rick Locklear 11,204 (10.76%), Leda Shuping Belk 11,011 (10.57%), and Chris Cohen 6,899 (6.62%).

There are still hundreds of votes in the form of provisional and absentee ballots yet to be counted before the results can be certified.

Leading vote-getter Jim Greene pledged to lead the board to cooperation with municipalities throughout the county, and pledged a new era of mutual respect.

"I'm just overwhelmed," Edds said. "I guess humbled and honored are two words to describe how I feel right now."

Edds pledged to work on economic development and job recruitment.

The Board of Education race went to Chairman Richard Miller over Phil Hardin for Seat 1, Dean Hunter over incumbent L.A. Overcash for Seat 2, and Travis Allen over longtime incumbent Kay Wright Norman for Seat 4.

Kevin Auten (28,050 - 74.10%) breezed to reelection over Jack Eller (9,804 - 25,90%) in the race for Rowan County Sheriff. Jeff Barger defeated challenger Sandy Yon in the Clerk of Court race, John Brindle held his position as the Register of Deeds, defeating challenger Sandra Sims Campbell.

Rowan County also favored Republican Thom Tillis over incumbent Democrat Kay Hagan in the US Senate race. Tillis visited Rowan twice in the last two weeks.

In US House races impacting Rowan County, Republican Virginia Foxx bested Josh Brannon for the Rowan County part of District 5, as well as district wide. In the 12th District Rowan favored Republican Vince Coakley over Alma Adams, though Adams won the seat overall.

Incumbent Richard Hudson (R) easily bested Antonio Blue (D), both in Rowan and across the 8th District.

Republicans Carl Ford and Harry Warren were unopposed for the NC State House. Brandy Cook was unopposed in the race for Rowan County District Attorney.

Rowan County favored Andrew Brock (R) over Constance Johnson (D) in the State Senate District 34 race. Tom McInnes (R) beat Gene McLaurin (D) in the State Senate District 25 race among Rowan County voters.

James Randolph was successful in his bid for District Court Judge, defeating Ted Blanton. Beth Dixon, Charlie Brown, and Kevin Eddinger were unopposed in their bench races.

Voter turnout in this non-presidential year was 41%.