Reason for CSI not airing Sunday on CBS - | WBTV Charlotte

Reason for CSI not airing Sunday on CBS

WBTV received several calls and posts on Facebook regarding CSI not airing on Sunday.

CBS made the call and released this statement, "Last Night's (11/2) episode of CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION entitled 'Girls Gone Wilder' was preempted due to a long-running NFL game. As a result, this episode will be scheduled to air on Sunday, November 9 - see synopsis below. (Note: This is the same episode that was originally scheduled to air on Sunday, October 26, but was preempted due to a long-running NFL game.)

“Girls Gone Wilder” – Morgan, Sidle and Finlay try to relax at a forensics conference when a mass shooting occurs on site, on CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION, Sunday, Nov. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network."

CBS tweeted, "Due 2 very late #NFL game,new start times East/Central Time Zones ONLY #MadamSecretary 9:02ET/8:02CT #TheGoodWife 10:02/9:02c,NO #CSI episode," from their twitter account @CBStweet.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly