Panthers DE Greg Hardy's trial pushed to 2015

Greg Hardy's domestic violence trial has been pushed to early 2015, the District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning.

The Carolina Panthers defensive end was found guilty for assaulting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder, in July. Hardy appealed and received a jury trial.

The DA's office said that Hardy's court date, which was scheduled for November 17, will be postponed because of a limited number of courtrooms that week.

The office says that the state is currently trying a capital murder case that began in September and is expected to continue through at least the end of November. The changes will affect the Domestic Violence Team's cases that were scheduled for the week of November 17.

The DA did not give an exact date for when Hardy's trial will be set.

