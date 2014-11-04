Masked student handcuffed after waving knife around at West Rowan Middle School

A West Rowan Middle School student was placed in handcuffs after deputies say he started waving a butcher knife 'wildly in the air' while wearing a clown mask.

Kids started screaming and running from the lunch room just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. That's when the school's resource officer Danny Lindley found the 14-year-old student waving a 12-inch butcher knife. The officer asked the student to drop the weapon but said he continued to wave it in his right hand.

Deputy Lindley said he had to hit the student with a baton in his forearm three times to get him to drop the knife. He immediately placed the boy in handcuffs. Another butcher knife was found in the student's book bag, police say.

The school says they did not go on lockdown since the threat was quickly eliminated. No other students or staff members were injured during the incident.

The student, who is described as a white male, will be evaluated by mental health personnel after some of the statements he made to the officer and school staff. Officials did not release what those statements were. He was taken to the local medical center where he will be evaluated and given an x-ray to see if his right arm is injured.

Officers say the investigation will continue once medical officials determine the type of treatment the student may require.

