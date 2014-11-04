Rowan school board candidate reports signs stolen - | WBTV Charlotte

Rowan school board candidate reports signs stolen

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Rowan County School Board member Kay Wright Norman has reported to police that more than a dozen of her campaign signs have been stolen in the last few weeks.

Norman says 15-20 signs were taken from several parts of town, including roadsides along Jake Alexander Boulevard, Highway 70, Lincolnton Road, and Fulton Street.

Police are investigating the case and say that there have been other incidents of signs disappearing in the last few days.

