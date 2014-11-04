Behind the Scenes: A look inside Shutterfly

It is a massive production facility you can see clearly from I-77 as you head from North Carolina into South Carolina.

The Shutterfly printing and customer service building in Fort Mill, SC is the largest in the company and hundreds of people are working hard inside to make your memories come to life.

"We know we are making a gift or somebody and we take that very personally," said Eric Kok, Vice President of Manufacturing for Shutterfly.

"It is not just manufacturing a part to a car or a widget. We're making a memory for our customers. It is something that they cherish and our employees enjoy making those products for them," added Dave Bull who is the VP for Manufacturing at the Fort Mill facility.

It is impressive when you step inside. The factory floor where photo books, cards and other items are printed is the length of three football fields. Some staff ride bicycles to get from one end to another quickly.

During the 4th quarter, millions of cards each day will be produced here. Add to that hundreds of thousands of photo books, and tens of thousands of others gifts, and it keeps workers busy. That's why the company adds 1,500 seasonal workers during the holidays.

"We have an pretty extensive training program so you really don't need a particular skill to apply for one of these jobs," Bull told WBTV.

On it's massive servers, the company stores 22 billion images. They guarantee the safety of the photos.

There are also always human eyes looking over each project. Every once in a while workers will spy risque photos that go through the system.

Workers let those pass on by without much of a thought. However, anything that looks to be questionable or illegal, is passed along to the FBI.

Elizabeth Pinard is always uploading her photos to the Shutterfly website and often makes cards, photo books and gifts for any occasion.

"I've had some books made as gifts that turned out far better than I ever expected," she told us.

If you're interested in applying for some of the holiday jobs at Shutterfly, the window is closing but you can get more information by clicking here.

