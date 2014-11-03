UNC Tar Heel and former Salisbury Hornet Romar Morris suspended after DWI arrest

Romar Morris, the former standout running back Salisbury High football star who currently plays for the UNC Tar Heels has been suspended for one game following a DWI arrest on Sunday.

Morris was arrested by a Chapel Hill police officer at 4:12 am at his home. Morris has now been suspended from the UNC-Pitt game on November 15.

"We hold our players accountable for their actions and when a player makes a poor decision, he must face the consequences," said UNC coach Larry Fedora in a press release. "I'm hopeful Romar will learn from his mistake and make better decisions in the future."

Morris is due in court in Orange County on November 13.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.