Man jailed under $250,000 bond, accused of sex crimes against children

A man has been jailed under $250,000 bond, accused of sex crimes involving children.

Artemio Garcia Masias was booked into the Rowan Detention Center just before 10 pm on Friday night. Charges include two counts of first degree sexual offense involving a child under the age of thirteen, and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Additional details of the arrest and investigation were not immediately known. This story will be update as additional information becomes available.