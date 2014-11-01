Parent says a razor blade was in Halloween candy

The Maiden Police Department says a small razor blade was found partially embedded in a small candy bar Friday night.

Although no one was injured, police say they are taking the matter very seriously.

According to officials, parents were checking their children's Halloween candy and found the small metallic blade inside the wrapper of a "Twix Mini" candy bar. They say the Halloween candy belonged to a small child who got the candy while Trick-or-Treating in the Maiden area.

The Maiden Police Department would like to remind all parents to check their children's candy before allowing them access. Authorities are working to determine further details.

