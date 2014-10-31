Footprints on air conditioner lead to arrest of couple for home break in

Footprints on the top of an air conditioning unit led to the arrest of a man and woman in Salisbury, charged with breaking into a home they had moved out of earlier in the day.

Police were called to investigate a report of a home break in 312 Oakwood Avenue on Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found Russell Samples walking around the house. They also found Amanda Lankford in the passenger seat of a white truck parked at the house.

Samples told police that he lived in the home but was moving out and wanted to get his property. When officers contacted the landlord, they were told that Samples had indeed moved out earlier, and had turned in his key. The landlord said once the key was turned in, Samples could no longer be at the house.

Officers looking around the house reported finding footprints and shoe patterns in the dust on top of the home air conditioning unit,and they say those prints matched up to Samples and Lankford. Above the air conditioning unit police noted that it appeared the window to home had been pried open.

Samples, 41, was charged with felony breaking and entering and placed in jail under $2500 bond. Lankford, 23, was charged with felony breaking and entering and jailed under a $1000 bond.