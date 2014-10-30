Carolina Panthers DE Greg Hardy’s jury trial postponed

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joseph Person and Jonathan Jones/The Charlotte Observer) - Greg Hardy's Nov. 17 jury trial on domestic violence charges has been postponed until after the NFL season, according to a source with knowledge about the case.

Because the Panthers have indicated they will wait until his legal matter is resolved, Hardy is unlikely to play this season. It's also likely Hardy has played his final game in a Panthers uniform, according to multiple team sources.

Hardy, a Pro Bowl defensive end for the Panthers, was found guilty in July of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder, and threatening to kill her. He immediately appealed and received a jury trial, which was slated to be on the first Monday of the Panthers' bye week.

ProFootballTalk.com was the first to report the postponement.

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman did not comment. A team spokesman said Gettleman had “just heard about it” and had not talked to the league.

Hardy, 26, has played just one game for the Panthers this season. He was inactive for Week 2's contest against the Lions, and he was later placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Hardy signed a $13.1 million deal with the Panthers for the 2014 season. He has received weekly checks of more than $770,000 while being inactive for Carolina.

When Hardy was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in Week 3 of the season, the Panthers indicated they would wait for the legal process to be resolved before bringing him back on the team.

Last week, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Hardy had not been to the team facilities since being placed on the list. Rivera had traded text messages with Hardy and said he looked forward to seeing Hardy at the team facilities at the “appropriate” time.

“We haven't asked him to stay away,” Rivera said last week. “But at the same time we're letting him take care of his business. We're letting him take a step back.”