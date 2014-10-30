Shoplifters turn violent over $400 in DVD's

Robbers, caught in the act, who turn violent to make their getaways. It's a recent trend we've been following and a pair of shoplifters followed the pattern when they visited the Target on Albemarle Road.

"The loss prevention people felt something was suspicious when they saw them on camera," said CMPD Officer Tori Roddey.

That's because the woman was carrying an oversized bag which she quickly put to use.

"They went directly back to the electronic area without even shopping around and wouldn't you know they start stealing DVD's."

And it was a lot of DVD's-- $400 worth. Why DVD's?

"It's a quick sale. You can sell them anywhere from barber shops, to beauty salons to the street."

But as the disc filching duo were stopped by security guards before they could walk out of the store.

"Their job is to investigate and they realized they had taken the stuff, so they confronted them and said, 'hey, just hold on for a second, we need to talk to you.'"

But there's no talk. Just action.

"The security guy tried to grab the bag and the male guy who was stealing, punches him in the face. And that caused the suspect to drop the bag."

The security guard then reaches for the bag, but he gets another knuckle sandwich.

"This turned violent quick. This guy was violent and he was like, 'I'm going to get out of here with these DVD's.'"

They left and were seen driving away in an unusual getaway vehicle-- an 8 passenger van.

"When you think an 8 passenger van, you think some type of company one of them might have worked for."

If you have a church or company 8 person van that might have gone missing, Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. You don't have to leave your name. Crime doesn't pay but Crime Stoppers does.

