Food Lion: Beth Newlands -Campbell steps down, Meg Ham new president

There is a change in leadership at Salisbury based Food Lion with the resignation of president Beth Newlands-Campbell. In a press release provided to WBTV, Food Lion has also announced that Meg Ham will become the new president, effective November 1.She succeeds Beth Newlands-Campbell, who is leaving the company for personal and professional reasons.

"I have made the decision to leave Food Lion on Nov. 1, 2014, for both professional and personal reasons." Newlands-Campbell said in a statement. "I am grateful for the colleagues who have supported me through my 27 year history with the company. During the past several years Food Lion has fully embraced the legacy upon which the company was founded. I have full confidence the company has revitalized the image for its stores, enhanced service for its customers and is fully committed to serving its communities through Food Lion Feeds. I wish the company and its associates all the best in the future."

“We are extremely pleased to tap into internal talent to ensure a seamless transition of Food Lion operations to Meg Ham,” said Kevin Holt, chief executive officer of Delhaize America. “I have full confidence in Meg to continue to lead Food Lion's transformation and to deliver on the company's Easy, Fresh and Affordable…You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day strategy to enhance the customer shopping experience. Meg has an extensive retail operations and merchandising background with a strong focus on the customer experience and associate engagement.”

Ham will lead all Food Lion banner operations, including strategic direction, financial performance, product assortment, pricing, customer service and marketing, according to the press release. She will continue to report to Holt.



“I'm honored to take on this new role at Food Lion, a company that I have been passionate about for many years,” said Ham. “I look forward to maintaining our positive momentum at Food Lion by continuing to deploy our new strategy,serving our customers well and caring for our communities through Food Lion Feeds.”



Previously, Ham served as president of Bottom Dollar Food. She joined Delhaize America in 1988 and has held a wide range of leadership roles at both Food Lion and Hannaford.





