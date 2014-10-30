"Grizzly" Adams now in custody after chase through woods on Brushy Mountain

Wanted man Christopher "Grizzly" Adams has been found in a secluded cabin on the side of Brush Mountain in Wilkes County, according to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten.Adams was wanted in Rowan County on felony identity theft charges involving multiple victims, and also on drug charges that stemmed from a search of his home in Rowan.



When located in Wilkes County on Wednesday, Adams ran out of the back door of the cabin. Deputies chased him through the woods before making the arrest.



Earlier this month, police received complaints that mail was being stolen from various people in the Organ Church Road area, near Rockwell.



Detectives identified Adams as a suspect during the investigation.



After obtaining a search warrant, police searched Adams home and found multiple credit cards with the names of the victims.



Warrants were issued for Adam's arrest for nine counts of felony identity theft and he was added to the sheriff's most wanted list. The US postal inspector also joined the investigation. Adams was believed to be driving a green Chrysler Voyager mini-van.



Adams will be returned to Rowan County to face his charges. Officials say they are also investigating larceny crimes that they believe Adams was involved in.



Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (704) 216-8711.