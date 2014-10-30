Police pull over car for burned out tail light, find treasure trove of stolen clothes

What started as a routine traffic stop looked more like a roadside outlet sale once police pulled bags and bags of stolen clothing and other articles from the trunk of the car.

According to a report, a Salisbury police officer stopped a 2014 Ford Fusion early Thursday morning on Jake Alexander Boulevard. The first red flag for the officer was that the driver could not provide any identification. She initially told the officer that her name was Chantel Fay, but later said she was Ida Vone Hodge of Syracuse, New York.

The officer noted what appeared to be the smell of marijuana. The driver gave police permission to search the car, and that's when the retail bounty was discovered.

In the back of the car were black plastic garbage bags filled with clothes, shoes, handbags, hats, and more. There were brand names like Michael Kors, Nike, Victoria's Secret, Pink, Forever 21, and others. Most of the items still had price tags and anti-theft devices attached. The value of the items was estimated at $12,000.

Hodge was charged with resisting arrest, felony larceny, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no operator's license, and driving with burned out tail lights. Bond was set at $25,000.

Police are now trying to determine the origin of the stolen items.