Speedway ready to turn on the lights for annual Christmas display

From Charlotte Motor Speedway: While many revelers are busy making last-minute Halloween costumes and sorting candy for eager trick-or-treaters, officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway are busy stringing lights and building Santa's Workshop in anticipation of the fifth annual Speedway Christmas holiday light show, which will light up the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway in just three weeks.

Construction has begun on the completely redesigned 3.1-mile course, which weaves through the infield, offers visitors the chance to drive on the track and – new for 2014 – continues under the concourse behind the frontstretch grandstands. Crews will work seven days a week for the next 22 days preparing for opening night. In addition to setting up more than 800 light displays, crews will transform the infield into a winter wonderland, featuring a Bethlehem Village and Santa's Workshop.

This year's fan-favorite lights-to-music display promises to be even bigger and brighter than ever before, with an all-new design sure to bring even more merriment to fans throughout the holidays.

Fans can get a sneak peek of the light show and enjoy a concert by Charlotte, N.C.-based Charity Case during the Eggnog Jog 5K on Friday, Nov. 21. The second annual fun run is a unique way for fans to see the lights and kick off the Christmas season. Participants are encouraged to dress in their most festive attire and bring friends. For registration details and more information, visit www.eggnogjog5K.com.

The drive-through light show will be open nightly Nov. 22-Dec. 30 from 6-10 p.m., closed Christmas Day. Thursday through Sunday nights, visitors will enjoy even more family entertainment in the Christmas Village. The village includes marshmallow roasting, a petting zoo and kids' zone, photos with Santa, Bethlehem Village and so much more.

Admission to Speedway Christmas is $15 per car on nights the village is closed and $20 per car on nights the village is open. Group rates for tour buses and corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.